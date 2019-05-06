Berlusconi discharged from hospital after surgery

Former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi, 82, was released from hospital on Monday after undergoing a surgery, SBS reported.
"I'm fine, I had quite a fright. Many things have happened recently that made me think I had reached the end of the line, but instead I've recovered amazingly well," he said.
Berlusconi went to San Raffaele hospital in Milan last Tuesday. His initial diagnosis was renal colic. According to the specified data, the obstruction of the intestine, which required laparoscopic intervention — an operation carried out through small holes instead of large incisions, caused the 82-year policy to appeal to doctors.
As Berlusconi quotes the newspaper la Repubblica, he promised the doctors to spend several days on sick leave, but before voting in the European Parliament on May 26, he intends to take up an election campaign for two weeks.