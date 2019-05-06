News
Monday
May 06
Armen Sarkissian receives co-founders of Repat Armenia Fund
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian received Monday co-founder of the Repat Armenia Fund Vartan Marashlyan and Chair of the Board of Trustees Raffi Kassarjian, Armenian President’s press service reported.

The guests presented to the President Sarkissian the activities of the fund, the programs implemented and the upcoming activities. They emphasized that the most important direction of the Fund's activity is repatriation and the rapprochement of our Diaspora compatriots with Armenia.

The Armenian President expressed willingness to support the Fund’s activity, noting that it is an important task to implement our compatriots living abroad from the point of view of establishing and connecting with Armenia's motherland.

The sides also touched upon the possibilities of implementing joint programs.
