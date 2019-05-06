Trump: The US has no intention to lose billions of dollars on trade with China

The US President Donald Trump said the US no longer intends to lose billions of dollars in trade with China.
According to Trump, the United States has been losing, for many years, 600 to 800 Billion Dollars a year on Trade.
“With China we lose 500 Billion Dollars. Sorry, we’re not going to be doing that anymore!” Trump added in tweet.
The United States has been losing, for many years, 600 to 800 Billion Dollars a year on Trade. With China we lose 500 Billion Dollars. Sorry, we’re not going to be doing that anymore!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 6, 2019
On Sunday, Trump announced that he would increase duties on a number of Chinese goods on Friday from 10% to 25%, while he also did not rule out the introduction of duties on other goods. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Monday that the Chinese delegation is currently preparing to travel to the US to participate in the next round of trade consultations, despite Trump’s threats to introduce new and increase current duties on Chinese goods.
The previous round of US-Chinese trade talks was held in Beijing on April 30, the next one is scheduled for May 8 in Washington.
China and the United States in July and September last year introduced reciprocal increased customs duties on a number of goods with imports worth hundreds of billions of dollars a year. In early December, on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina, the leaders of the two countries agreed on a truce in a trade war. The US President Donald Trump agreed on January 1 not to raise the duty on goods from China with a volume of imports of $200 billion a year from 10% to 25% if the parties manage to agree on a certain range of issues within 90 days. Talks are still ongoing. The US agreed to defer duty indefinitely.