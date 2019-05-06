Armenian major general: Peace in Nagorno-Karabakh requires 5 countries' concord

The agreement on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has not been signed, and this issue will remain an issue so long as an agreement on peace is not signed by five countries. This is what Major General Astvatsatur Petrosyan said during a May 6 press conference.

According to him, those five countries are Turkey, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Iran and Russia. “No matter how the EU and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs work, there is always a certain threat. After all, there has been more than shooting on the border. However, there were more shootings during the visit of Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to Armenia, just like during the visits of other large international role-players,” Petrosyan stressed. Moreover, the military serviceman stated that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is not as interested in intensification of the situation as much as his counterparts in Ankara are.