Major General: No mutual concessions between Armenia, Azerbaijan

As far as the Nagorno-Karabakh issue is concerned, there will never be mutual concessions between the Armenian and Azerbaijani parties. This is what Major General Astvatsatur Petrosyan said during a May 6 press conference.

Moreover, he stated that Armenians need to be ready in any situation. “We Armenians need to be united as one in any case and in case of any kind of development of events. There won’t be mutual concessions until they don’t return Western Armenia and the other territories that were taken away from us,” Petrosyan stressed.