News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 06
USD
481.29
EUR
538.8
RUB
7.39
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.29
EUR
538.8
RUB
7.39
Show news feed
Major General: No mutual concessions between Armenia, Azerbaijan
Major General: No mutual concessions between Armenia, Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

As far as the Nagorno-Karabakh issue is concerned, there will never be mutual concessions between the Armenian and Azerbaijani parties. This is what Major General Astvatsatur Petrosyan said during a May 6 press conference.

Moreover, he stated that Armenians need to be ready in any situation. “We Armenians need to be united as one in any case and in case of any kind of development of events. There won’t be mutual concessions until they don’t return Western Armenia and the other territories that were taken away from us,” Petrosyan stressed.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian major general: Peace in Nagorno-Karabakh requires 5 countries' concord
The agreement on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has not been signed, and this...
 Positive dynamics observed in condition of Armenia soldier wounded by Azerbaijan
He is getting treatment at the Central Clinical Military Hospital…
 Armenia MOD: Soldier wounded in Karabakh by Azerbaijan was transported to Yerevan military hospital
He is still in severe condition…
 Armenia MOD: Soldier wounded in Karabakh by Azerbaijan will be transported to Yerevan
He continues to be in severe condition…
 Soldier wounded in Karabakh is critical
Aghanik Zoroglyan, 21, was injured in his head...
 Artsakh: Azerbaijan is working out new scenarios
“This behavior of official Baku stems from the logic of the developments over Artsakh...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos