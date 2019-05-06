Armenia education, science minister has new spokesperson

Armenia’s Minister of Education and Science Arayik Harutyunyan has a new spokesperson. This is what the minister wrote on his Facebook page.
“Dear journalists, media representatives, today Angela Kzhdryan was appointed my spokesperson. I am certain that Angela’s cooperation with the media will be effective,” he wrote.
Earlier, the already former spokesperson of the Ministry of Education and Science Lusine Margaryan had written on her Facebook page that today is her last day at the ministry. “We’ll meet in another workplace where I will continue to serve my professional abilities for Armenia. For me, there is only one Armenia, not an old and new Armenia,” she wrote.