Armenia State Oversight Service to not have news department

Head of the Department of News and Public Relations of the State Oversight Service of Armenia Zaruhi Mejlumyan has been dismissed from office. This is what Mejlumyan wrote on her Facebook page.
“Dear real journalists and loving citizens who are aware of their rights,
Being a journalist by heart, for years, I studied myself, and later, I obtained the profession of a lawyer and particularly specialized in seeking judicial errors.
When Head of the State Oversight Service, noblest and revolutionary citizen Davit Sanasaryan offered me to become the acting head of the news department of the Service following the velvet revolution, I was still studying at the School of Advocates. I told him that I could try for a couple of months since I pictured myself as an attorney restoring the violated rights of people. Consequently, to solve the organizational issues required for an attorney, I have been on leave since April 11, informing my superior that I will resign after the leave and establish my own company. I would like to inform that I have already resigned and established the “Your Defender” company, which will deal with criminal justice issues, targeting judicial errors.
As far as my job at the State Oversight Service is concerned, it was a great honor for me to work with a fundamental revolutionary and state figure Davit Sanasaryan and the staff of the State Oversight Service, even for a very short period of time.
P.S.: As a result of the restructuring of the State Oversight Service, there will no longer be a news department, and Assistant to the Head of the State Oversight Service Seda Aghbalyan will be performing the duties of the spokesperson.”