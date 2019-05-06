News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 06
USD
481.29
EUR
538.8
RUB
7.39
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.29
EUR
538.8
RUB
7.39
Show news feed
Economist: Some types of monopolies still exist in Armenia
Economist: Some types of monopolies still exist in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The defective practice and policy established in Armenia, and especially the sponsorship of monopolies and the coalescence of politics and economy were supposed to lead to the creation of this economic model. This is what member of the Armenian National Congress political party, economist Vahagn Khachatryan said during a May 6 press conference.

According to him, the former authorities actively used this model. Moreover, commenting on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s recent statements, the economist stated that Armenia has already created conditions for all citizens to do any kind of business. “The opportunities and resistance in the market are a different story. This is very important because it’s not that easy to destroy the system of monopolies that existed for many years,” the economist clarified.

According to him, the new authorities aren’t using all the resources that the government has. “I, for one, was very interested in the fuel market, and when I started asking why there are only three companies selling petrol when Georgia has eight petrol companies, it turned out that Georgia has created artificial barriers for Armenia. I believe our government has work to do,” Vahagn Khachatryan said.

Nevertheless, he agreed with the fact that several entities continue to maintain their predominant position in some cases in Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Transparency International: 6.5% economic growth is not yet economic revolution
“There is no serious formed vision, there is no strategy on how all this can be achieved…
 Dollar goes up in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also rose in the country…
 Dollar goes up in Armenia, after long decline
The euro exchange rate, however, dropped in the country…
 Armenia official on new TV manufacture plant: We will have first product within a month
The company is expected to manufacture 126,000 household appliances, per year…
 Armenia exports drop 8.6%, minister explains why
“We don’t see a reason for concerns at this phase,” he added…
 Armenia official: Economic growth in 1st quarter is comparable to previous 3 years
According to the results of the first quarter of this year, we have a 6.5% economic activity, the Minister of Economic Development and Investments said…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos