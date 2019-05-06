Economist: Some types of monopolies still exist in Armenia

The defective practice and policy established in Armenia, and especially the sponsorship of monopolies and the coalescence of politics and economy were supposed to lead to the creation of this economic model. This is what member of the Armenian National Congress political party, economist Vahagn Khachatryan said during a May 6 press conference.

According to him, the former authorities actively used this model. Moreover, commenting on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s recent statements, the economist stated that Armenia has already created conditions for all citizens to do any kind of business. “The opportunities and resistance in the market are a different story. This is very important because it’s not that easy to destroy the system of monopolies that existed for many years,” the economist clarified.

According to him, the new authorities aren’t using all the resources that the government has. “I, for one, was very interested in the fuel market, and when I started asking why there are only three companies selling petrol when Georgia has eight petrol companies, it turned out that Georgia has created artificial barriers for Armenia. I believe our government has work to do,” Vahagn Khachatryan said.

Nevertheless, he agreed with the fact that several entities continue to maintain their predominant position in some cases in Armenia.