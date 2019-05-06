NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 06.05.2019

On May 4, Artsakh Defense Army contract serviceman Aganik Zoroglyan sustained a gunshot wound in the head at a Defense Army military unit outpost, and from shots fired from Azerbaijan.

The serviceman was immediately taken to a military hospital, where his condition was assesses to be very severe.

Later, he was transferred to the Armenian MOD Central Clinical Military Hospital in Yerevan.

According to the Armenian MOD, health condition of 21-year-old military serviceman remains very severe.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday sent a message of condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin, in connection with the fire that broke out at Moscow International Airport, which claimed numerous lives.

According to the Armenian embassy to Russia, there were no Armenians on board the burning plane that was conducting the Moscow-Murmansk flight.

The burning airplane landed on Sunday evening. There were 72 passengers and six crew members on board the aircraft.

According to the Russian emergency services, the bodies of 41 victims have been removed from the burned plane, most of them were taken to the morgue in Moscow for identification and examination.

MP, world and European Greco-Roman wrestling champion and three-time Olympian Arsen Julfalakyan, and his father, former Greco-Roman wrestler and head coach of the Armenian national Greco-Roman wrestling team, Levon Julfalakyan, were involved in a brawl Sunday in Yerevan.

Police received a report from a hospital informing that an ambulance had brought to them a person with injuries to the soft tissues of his forehead.

On the same day at around 3pm, there was an argument over some matters between Yerevan resident Sergey Mkhitaryan, 63 and Yerevan residents Arsen Julfalakyan, and Levon Julfalakyan, during which they had reportedly punched and kicked him. Several hours later, Arsen and Levon Julfalakyan voluntarily came to a police station and gave accounts on the incident.

Spayka company founding director Davit Ghazaryan, who is charged with non-payment of large amount of taxes, has been released from the custody.

The State Revenue Committee issued a statement, noting that there are no grounds for keeping Ghazaryan under custody now. Ghazaryan also paid one billion drams to the united account.

On April 8, the capital city Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction granted the State Revenue Committee’s petition and ruled that Davit Ghazaryan be remanded in custody for two months.

Spayka has not reportedly paid 7,036,666,312 drams in customs duties and taxes to the state budget.

Azerbaijani authorities agreed to extradite Russian national of Armenian descent Marat Ueldanov-Galustyan almost three years after he was imprisoned, his sister Mariana Mirzoyan said.

Ueldanov-Galustyan is the worker of Austrian catering company Do&Co. He was in on a business trip in Baku within the Formula 1 racing. However, Ueldanov-Galustyan didn’t get in touch upon arriving there.

He is charged with illegal preparation, production, acquisition, keeping, transporting, import or sale of large amounts of narcotic or psychotropic substances or precursors. On April 28, 2017 he was sentenced to eight years in jail.