China still plans to send delegation to US despite Trump's threats

China is still planning to send a delegation to the US for trade talks, despite threats from President Donald Trump to raise duties on Chinese imports this week, Reuters reported.
“We are also in the process of understanding the relevant situation. What I can tell you is that China’s team is preparing to go to the United States for the discussions,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a news briefing. “What is of vital importance is that we still hope the United States can work hard with China to meet each other half way, and strive to reach a mutually beneficial, win-win agreement on the basis of mutual respect,”
Earlier this week, Trump said he would increase tariffs on Chinese goods worth $ 200 billion and will introduce new tariffs in the near future, increasing pressure on China in an attempt to conclude a trade agreement.
According to the US leader, tariffs for Chinese goods worth $ 200 billion on Friday will be raised from 10% to 25%, although in February the American leader decided to keep them at a 10% level against the background of progress in trade talks.
Trump also has announced his plans to introduce 25% duty on Chinese goods worth $ 325 billion in the near future. As a result, tariffs can spread to virtually all products imported into the US from China.
After his statements, stock markets fell, and oil prices declined.
Earlier, the Wall Street Journal reported that China is considering canceling meetings this week in Washington in light of Trump's comments, which caught Chinese officials off guard.