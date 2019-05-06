Transparency International: 6.5% economic growth is not yet economic revolution

An economic growth of 6.5% does not demonstrate that serious revolutionary changes are taking place in the economy, the head of the program of the anti-corruption center Transparency International Varuzhan Oktanyan told reporters on Monday.

According to him, in the economy and in other areas one can meet only statements, however, to this day the Government of the country does not have a roadmap.

“There is no serious formed vision, there is no strategy on how all this can be achieved, and where we are going. At the moment, I see only good intentions, but no more,” Oktanyan explained. At the same time, he does not believe that, unlike the previous ones, the current authorities are doing everything to imitate their work.