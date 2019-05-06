Armenia National Statistical Committee presents statistics on population

As of April 1, 2019, the constant population of Armenia makes up 2,962,100 people, including 1,893,400 in the city and 1,068,700 in the villages, reports the newsletter of the National Statistical Committee of Armenia.
The number of the population has decreased by 7.8 thousand compared to the same period in 2018, and compared to early 2019, the number of the population of Armenia has decreased by 3.2 thousand.
In the first quarter of 2019, Armenia recorded 8,042 births, which is 3.1% less than in the same period of 2018. In the reporting period, the number of deaths has grown by 3.4%, making up 7,373 deaths.