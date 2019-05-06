News
Armenia PM receives US Deputy Assistant Secretary-led delegation
Armenia PM receives US Deputy Assistant Secretary-led delegation
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics


Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received today the delegation led by Deputy Assistant Secretary in the European and Eurasian Bureau at the U.S. Department of State George Kent, reports the news service of the Staff of the Prime Minister of Armenia.

The Prime Minister stated that the ongoing deepening of the friendly ties and constructive partnership with the US is of major significance for Armenia.

The US Deputy Assistant Secretary stated that he is glad to visit Armenia again (after the parliamentary elections) and discuss the cooperation agenda with Armenia. According to Kent, the US is interested in the enhancement of US-Armenia relations and partnership in priority sectors of Armenia.

Nikol Pashinyan indicated partnership in reforms in the judiciary, the fight against corruption and in elections and the police sector as major institutional directions. Touching upon the opportunities for the development of economic relations, the head of government viewed cooperation in the dam construction, infrastructures, technologies and environment sectors as prospective.

Kent stated that the US welcomes Armenia’s actions for the development of democracy, economic advancement and in other areas and is raedy to support the Armenian government in the implementation of reforms.

The Prime Minister and the US Deputy Assistant Secretary also exchanged views on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as the challenges and processes in the region.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
