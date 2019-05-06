Pompeo: US will fight for influence in the Arctic

The United States will fight for influence in the Arctic and oppose attempts to make it a strategic reserve of one or two countries, said the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, warning Russia and China that the US is against aggressive actions in the Arctic region, Politico reported.
According to him, the rule of law must triumph so that the Arctic remains peaceful. He criticized China and Russia for the fact that, according to him, is a "forced practice" that can destabilize the Far North.
The region the president’s team sees as “an arena of global power and competition.”
“Just because the Arctic is a place of wilderness does not mean it should become a place of lawlessness,” he added.
He noted that if earlier the Council could focus exclusively on scientific, environmental and cultural issues, today changes in the environment and strategic rivalry in the Arctic no longer provide such luxury.
According to him, China’s attempts to intervene in the region’s affairs through the implementation of major infrastructure projects and commercial investments should be verified.
“Do we want the Arctic Ocean to transform into a new South China Sea, fraught with militarization and competing territorial claims? Under President Trump, we are fortifying America’s security and diplomatic presence,” he added. “On the security side, partly in response to Russia’s destabilizing activities, we are hosting military exercises, strengthening our force presence, rebuilding our icebreaker fleet, expanding Coast Guard funding, and creating a new senior military post for Arctic affairs.”