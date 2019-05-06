Armenia Parliament Speaker receives Korean Ambassador to Armenia

Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received today Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea to Armenia Woo Yoon-keun, reports the news service of the National Assembly of Armenia.
Welcoming the ambassador to the National Assembly, with satisfaction, the parliamentary speaker stated that friendly relations were established between the two countries following the establishment of diplomatic relations and that those relations need to grow.
Mirzoyan particularly touched upon Korea’s support to technical rearmament within various state institutions, including the National Assembly. He positively assessed the inter-parliamentary partnership and expressed confidence that the opening of the embassy of the Republic of Korea in Yerevan will highly contribute to the expansion of Korean-Armenian relations.
Expressing gratitude for the cordial reception, Woo Yoon-keun congratulated Mirzoyan on the political changes and the democratic processes that took place in Armenia and emphasized that Korea is willing to further enhance its relations in various sectors. He assured that the support programs will be ongoing.
Ararat Mirzoyan also welcomed the dialogue between North and South Korea and reaffirmed the willingness to host the consultation of the heads of parliaments of Eurasian countries in Yerevan.
Touching upon the bilateral agreement on promotion and protection of investments, the parliamentary speaker assured that ratification of the agreement is on the Armenian parliament’s agenda. Both parties stated that the agreement will serve as a new impetus for further expansion of Armenia-Korea relations.