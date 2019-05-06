Bill on amendments to public-partnership law removed from parliament agenda

On May 6, the Council of the National Assembly of Armenia held a session chaired by Speaker of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan, reports the news service of the National Assembly of Armenia.

The bills on making additions to the agenda for the second sitting of the seventh convocation of the National Assembly and the bills of the regular sessions to be convened on May 7 were considered and approved, and the sequence and duration of the consideration of the issues on the agenda for the regular sessions were established. Debates over the package of laws on making amendments and supplements to the Law "On the structure and activities of the Government” and related laws will last up to two hours.

The Council decided to remove the package of bills envisaging amendments and supplements to the Law "On public-private partnership" and related laws from the draft agenda of the regular sessions and recommended considering the package during the next regular sessions.

Upon the Council’s decision, the composition of the Armenia-Costa Rica Parliamentary Friendship Group was approved.