Armenian parliamentary speaker receives Vice-President of Czech Senate

On May 6, the Head of the RA NA Armenia-Czech Republic Friendship Group Gayane Abrahamyan, members Vahagn Hovakimyan, Viktor Yengibaryan and Koryun Mkrtchyan met with the delegation led by the Vice President of the Senate of the Czech Parliament Milan Štěch.

Welcoming the guests, the Head of the NA Armenia-Czech Republic Friendship Group referred to the historical similarities of the two countries and highlighted the further deepening of the Friendship Groups' cooperation as a platform of parliamentary diplomacy. Touching upon the process of the democratic institutes' development, she evaluated the study of the rich experience of the Czech Republic in this issue.

Milan Štěch noted that there are no Friendship Groups in the Senate of the Czech Parliament, but the Senate cooperates with the Friendship Groups functioning in the Chamber of Deputies, including the Czech Republic-Armenia Group. The Vice President of the Senate informed that during the last 30 years in the Czech Republic reforms have been made in different spheres, now their country is among the rapidly developing ones and needs qualified specialists.

The Armenian and Czech parliamentarians talked about the cooperation in a number of spheres and the implementation of the joint programmes. Milan Štěch noted that the Czech Republic as an EU member country, and can support the development of the spheres of key importance for Armenia.

Gayane Abrahamyan also reflected upon the change of the tax legislation directed to the definition of the simple procedures of the investment engagement. The Vice President of the Senate underlined that the Czech businessmen are interested in Armenia, which in its turn will be an impetus for the creation of the new jobs.