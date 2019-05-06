Armenia's emergency situations minister on salaries

We will submit a recommendation to the government to raise our salaries. This is what Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia Felix Tsolakyan told journalists today. According to him, he still doesn’t know how much the salaries of employees of the ministry will increase, but there is definitely a need for that.
According to Tsolakyan, the average employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are low, but the government has partially solved the problem.
“The government has allocated quite a large amount that the ministry pays through rewards. We count it as an increase of salary because the reward makes up nearly 30% of their salaries. We give rewards once every quarter,” Tsolakyan said.