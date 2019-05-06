News
Russian Ambassador to Armenia visits Mother Armenia Military History Museum
Russian Ambassador to Armenia visits Mother Armenia Military History Museum
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Culture

Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin visited the Mother Armenia Military History Museum of Armenian Defense Ministry.

Director Karen Melik-Tangyan and the museum staff presented a detailed history of the participation of the Armenian people in the Great Patriotic War and its contribution to the Victory.

The head of the Russian diplomatic mission was told about the heroism of six Armenian national divisions and the military biography of the Armenian marshals.

The Ambassador also visited the Hall of Memory, on the granite walls of which the names of the Armenian Heroes of the Soviet Union and the Holders of the Order of Glory are carved.

Kopyrkin also made an entry in the guest book.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
