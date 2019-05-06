Lavrov says talks with Pompeo are ‘constructive’

There is no possibility of military intervention in any options in Venezuela, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
According to him, Russia is categorically against hostilities anywhere in violation of international law, RIA Novosti reported.
He noted that the use of force can be authorized only by the UN Security Council, or force can be used in response to aggression against a sovereign state, while nothing of the kind is observed in Venezuela.
Lavrov called talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo good and constructive.
“We had a very good and constructive conversation. We reviewed a number of regional situations that are on the current agenda of the UN,” Lavrov said after the meeting.
The talks between the foreign ministers lasted just under an hour.
“I think we made a very good step forward in the development of the discussions that took place between President Putin and Trump on the phone a couple of days ago,” the FM added.