Tuesday
May 07
Tuesday
May 07
12-year-old Armenian boy receives penetrating brain injury while playing football
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

An accident took place in Ashtarak. According to preliminary information, a 12-year-old boy stepped out of the field to bring the ball back from the nearby area during a football match. This is what Minister of Healthcare of Armenia Arsen Torosyan wrote on his Facebook page.

"At that moment, the boy fell on metal/concrete and received a severe penetrating brain injury. Currently, the boy is at St. Mary's Medical Center. I just visited him. He is in extremely grave condition. The surgery will begin soon. We will provide further information," the minister wrote.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
