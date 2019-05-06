12-year-old Armenian boy receives penetrating brain injury while playing football

An accident took place in Ashtarak. According to preliminary information, a 12-year-old boy stepped out of the field to bring the ball back from the nearby area during a football match. This is what Minister of Healthcare of Armenia Arsen Torosyan wrote on his Facebook page.
“At that moment, the boy fell on metal/concrete and received a severe penetrating brain injury. Currently, the boy is at St. Mary’s Medical Center. I just visited him. He is in extremely grave condition. The surgery will begin soon. We will provide further information,” the minister wrote.