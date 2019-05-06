News
Erdogan justifying purchase of Russian-made S-400 missile defense systems
Turkey’s decision to purchase Russian-made S-400 missile defense systems doesn’t mean that it is seeking “alternatives” in its relations with the West. This is what President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a NATO meeting in Ankara attended by alliance Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, reports AP.

The comments came amid a deepening rift with the United States, which says the Russian missiles pose a threat to the U.S. F-35 fighter jet program of which Turkey is also a partner.

Erdogan said Turkey developing ties with “various countries and regions are not an alternative to each other,” adding his objection to “such controversies being fired up over the S-400s.”

Stoltenberg told state-run Anadolu Agency before his arrival that it was important that NATO allies purchase equipment that is compatible with each other.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
