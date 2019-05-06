Mikheil Saakashvili: Putin discussed ban on my entry with Armenia and Azerbaijan

Former President of Georgia and former governor of Odessa Oblast Mikheil Saakashvili is planning on returning to Kiev and helping President-elect Vladimir Zelensky with advice.
In an interview with the Belarusian Belsat newspaper, the politician stated that even though Ukraine is his home, “the issue of Georgia’s salvation” is a priority issue for him. “I definitely want to return to Ukraine because I was illegally deprived of citizenship and was crudely expelled from the country, and I believe justice has to be served in that regard, especially since the same thing happened to me in Georgia. Neither Georgia nor Ukraine allows my entry, and Putin, who is currently trolling me (he said something about me at a press conference yesterday), has not only officially discussed the matter with not only his selected president in Georgia and publicly called on Poroshenko to expel me from Ukraine, but has also discussed the matter with President of Turkey and the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan to not let me enter the territory. So, this is unjust. I am touring the world. Why can’t I go to Tbilisi and Kiev? I have big plans for Georgia. I believe it is necessary to save Georgia,” he said.