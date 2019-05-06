News
Case of Robert Kocharyan, others re-inscribed to Judge Davit Grigoryan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

In accordance with the requirements of Chapter 9 of the Constitutional Law “Judicial Code of the Republic of Armenia” and Decision No BDK-30-Vo-71 “On establishing the procedure for distributing, redistributing cases among judges and running the computer program for establishing the collegial judicial compositions” of 2 August 2018, under the principle of random distribution through a computer program, examination of the case of second President of the Republic of Armenia and others has been inscribed to Judge Davit Grigoryan of the First Instance Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan, reports the Judicial Department of Armenia.

Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am had reported that Judge of the Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan Vardan Grigoryan, who was supposed to examine the case of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, former Deputy Prime Minister Armen Gevorgyan, former Secretary-General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Yuri Khachaturov and former Minister of Defense Seyran Ohanyan, self-recused.
This text available in   Հայերեն
