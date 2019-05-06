French embassy in Yerevan hosts seminar dedicated to tourism in France

YEREVAN. – A seminar dedicated to tourism in France was held at the Embassy of France in Yerevan on Monday.

The event, which was organized by French tourism development agency Atout France and Air France company, brought together several dozens of representatives of the local tourist agencies.

Head of Atout France representation in Russia and CIS Inessa Korotkova presented sites and interesting tourist destinations in all regions of France from Normandy to the French Riviera.

She said that 90 million tourists visited France in 2018, and 50 million out of them visited Paris. As to the Armenian tourists, Korotkova said the flow of tourists from Armenia remains stable.