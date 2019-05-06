News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 06
USD
481.29
EUR
538.8
RUB
7.39
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.29
EUR
538.8
RUB
7.39
Show news feed
French embassy in Yerevan hosts seminar dedicated to tourism in France
French embassy in Yerevan hosts seminar dedicated to tourism in France
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. – A seminar dedicated to tourism in France was held at the Embassy of France in Yerevan on Monday.

The event, which was organized by French tourism development agency Atout France and Air France company, brought together several dozens of representatives of the local tourist agencies.

Head of Atout France representation in Russia and CIS Inessa Korotkova presented sites and interesting tourist destinations in all regions of France from Normandy to the French Riviera.  

She said that 90 million tourists visited France in 2018, and 50 million out of them visited Paris. As to the Armenian tourists, Korotkova said the flow of tourists from Armenia remains stable.  

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian Tourism Federation President: Tour operators need to be licensed
According to him, tour operators’ licensing can help...
 Armenia official: Rich culture, cuisine diversity are good impetus for rural tourism development
The Minister of Territorial Administration and Development attended the official opening of Gastro Yard in Areni village…
 President discusses tourism in Karabakh
Sahakyan held a working consultation on this sector…
 CNN Travel: Armenia is among the world's 23 best hiking trails
The 11-day Armenia and the Silk Road trip takes in some of its finest routes...
 Armenia Minister introduces new State Tourism Committee chairperson
Upon the March 22 decision of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Susanna Safaryan has been appointed Chairperson of the State Tourism Committee...
 Susanna Safaryan appointed Chairperson of State Tourism Committee
Hripsime Grigoryan, the previous chairperson of the State Tourism Committee, was selected from the My Step parliamentary faction.
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos