Surgery of 12-year-old boy with penetrating brain injury a success

The complex surgery of the 12-year-old boy with severe penetrating brain injury was a success. This is what Governor of Aragatsotn Province Davit Gevorgyan wrote on his Facebook page.
“The complex surgery of the boy who had received a severe head injury after an accident in Ashtarak was a success. The only thing left to do is to hope and wait…God help him…” his post reads.
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am had reported that on May 6, an accident took place in the city of Ashtarak. According to preliminary information, a 12-year-old boy stepped out of the field to bring the ball back from the nearby area during a football match, received a severe penetrating brain injury and was transferred to St. Mary’s Medical Center.