Armenia Police chief, US official discuss possible avenues for American assistance
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Armenia Police Chief Valeri Osipyan on Monday received a delegation led by Jorgan Andrews, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) of the United States.   

Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the police official website that Osipyan presented the ongoing reforms at the Armenian police.

The parties stressed that exchange of knowhow between law enforcement agencies is effective in the context of countering contemporary challenges.

They discussed how the INL can assist the Armenian police in its ambitious reforms, as well as several other matters of mutual interest.
This text available in   Հայերեն
