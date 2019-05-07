News
Newspaper: Armenia PM irritates Americans
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Recently it has become noticeable that Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expresses his apparent dissatisfaction with the US policy, according to Past (Fact) newspaper.

“The American side has become especially irritated by the fact that Pashinyan makes comments on Armenian-American relations in Russian news agencies.

“According to Past newspaper’s information, in response to Pashinyan’s complaints, the Americans are going to counter him by making a unique ‘[chess] knight’s move.’ In the near future, they will offer Pashinyan a new strategic format of interstate, intergovernmental cooperation.

“The [respective] calculation of the Americans is roughly as follows: If he agreed [to it], very well; there will be mutual cooperation. [But] if he refused, then the Russian factor exists.

“[But] according to some viewpoints, in all likelihood, Pashinyan will try to evade such apparent cooperation,” Past wrote.
This text available in   Հայերեն
