Emir of Qatar allocates $480 million to Palestinians from Gaza Strip

Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani ordered to allocate $ 480 million to Palestinians from the Gaza Strip and from the West Bank against the background of another escalation of clashes between Palestine and Israel, Al Jazeera reported.
According to the source, a statement from Qatar's Foreign Ministry said $300m would support health and education programmes of the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority (PA), which controls parts of the West Bank.
Qatar is constantly providing financial aid to Palestinians, especially those living in the Israeli-blocked Gaza Strip. Qatari representative over the past year participated in the distribution of material assistance to families in need in the Gaza Strip.
An almost two-day exchange of blows killed four people from the Israeli side and about 25 from the Palestinian side, becoming the largest and bloodiest fight of the Palestinian-Israeli confrontation during the 2014 summer campaign. Last night, the parties stopped the exchange of blows.