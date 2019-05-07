News
Tuesday
May 07
Pashinyan: I will present 100 facts about New Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will hold a press conference on Wednesday; this is stated on his Facebook post.

“Dear compatriots: On the occasion of the one year since my being elected prime minister at your will, tomorrow [Wednesday] I will have a press conference during which I will present 100 facts about New Armenia, to record solely with facts those large-scale changes that have taken place in our country [since then],” Pashinyan wrote. “You can follow the [press] conference live on air as of 10:30am.”
