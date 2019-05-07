Armenia-Artsakh Strategic Alliance forum kicks off in Stepanakert

Armenia-Artsakh Strategic Alliance forum kicked off in Stepanakert on Tuesday, on the agenda of which the issue of raising legal relations between the two republics to a new level.
The initiator of the forum is ARF. The forum will mark the beginning of the process of signing an agreement on comprehensive cooperation between the two Armenian states. A declaration will be adopted there, the organizing committee will be approved, which will have to organize an all-Armenian collection of signatures in defense of the Armenia-Artsakh strategic alliance.