13 dead bodies found in Mexican secret graves

The bodies of 13 people were found in several secret graves in the Mexican state of Colima, RIA Novosti reported referring to the State Attorney's Office.
According to the ministry, secret graves are located in the municipalities of Manzanillo and Tecoman. They were found within investigation of cases of missing persons. The authorities have already reported that they intend to conduct examinations after the exhumation in order to establish the approximate time and cause of death.
This is not the first terrible discoveries made in Colima this year, as about 70 bodies were found in February, as well as in the Tecoman municipality.