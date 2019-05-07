China to take measures to stimulate economy amid trade war with US

China is inclined to take a package of measures to stimulate the economy in the event that the United States will go for raising duties on Chinese goods to 25%, TASS reported referring to South China Morning Post.
It all concerns the possibility of reducing taxes and fees, stimulating consumption, selling cars and household appliances, reducing interest rates for credit growth.
Among other options, experts call reducing restrictions on the sale of housing in small cities, measures to further open the economy to foreign investors.
The Chinese government considered the lack of a trade deal when it was developing an economic policy for this year, said Standard Chartered Bank analyst Dean Shuang.
Earlier, Trump said he would increase tariffs on Chinese goods worth $ 200 billion and will introduce new tariffs in the near future, increasing pressure on China in an attempt to conclude a trade agreement.
According to the US leader, tariffs for Chinese goods worth $ 200 billion on Friday will be raised from 10% to 25%, although in February the American leader decided to keep them at a 10% level against the background of progress in trade talks.
Trump has also announced his plans to introduce 25% duty on Chinese goods worth $ 325 billion in the near future. As a result, tariffs can spread to virtually all products imported into the US from China.
After his statements, stock markets fell, and oil prices declined.
Earlier, the Wall Street Journal reported that China is considering canceling meetings this week in Washington in light of Trump's comments, which caught Chinese officials off guard.