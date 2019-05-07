News
Karabakh parliament speaker welcomes participants of Armenia-Artsakh Strategic Alliance forum
Karabakh parliament speaker welcomes participants of Armenia-Artsakh Strategic Alliance forum
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Artsakh parliament speaker Ashot Ghoulian welcomed the participants of the Armenia-Artsakh Strategic Alliance forum held in Stepanakert.

According to him, it is impossible to imagine Armenia without Artsakh and Artsakh without Armenia, this cohesion strengthens the Armenian side and inspires confidence in the future, while at the same time increasing the degree of security.

Passing one way of state-building, Armenia and Artsakh exchanged experiences, discussed challenges, had a common vision, he said highlighting the stable cooperation of legislative branches of power, meetings of expert commissions and the commission on cooperation.

According to him, the current forum can become a platform for a comprehensive review of treaty norms, and the decision will reflect national interests and commitment to fulfill international obligations.

As reported earlier, on May 7, the Armenia-Artsakh Strategic Alliance forum kicked off, on the agenda of which the issue of raising legal relations between the two republics to a new level. The initiator of the forum is ARF.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
