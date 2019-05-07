News
At least 150 Taliban and 68 drug laboratories destroyed in western Afghanistan
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

At least 150 Taliban were eliminated, 68 drug laboratories were destroyed as a result of joint air strikes produced by a coalition led by the US and the Afghan armed forces on militant positions in Farah province in western Afghanistan, The Kashmir Walla reported

“In this operation, 68 drug labs were destroyed and 150 Taliban terrorists killed. Another 40 Taliban terrorists were injured,” the ministry said.

The operation was carried out on the basis of “accurate and exact coordinates and information of the intelligence with the air support from the foreign forces,” it said.

Since 2001, the United States and its allies have been conducting an operation in Afghanistan against the Taliban and other groups. This military campaign was the longest in the history of the US armed forces. In 2018, the administration of US President Donald Trump presented a new strategy for action in South Asia, which includes more active participation in the settlement of the conflict in Afghanistan by the countries of the region.
