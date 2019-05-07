ARF: It is time to conclude Armenia-Artsakh strategic alliance

The time has come to conclude a strategic alliance between Armenia and Artsakh, Giro Manoyan, head of the Political Affairs Bureau and the Armenian Cause Office of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party of Armenia said on Tuesday in Stepanakert.

According to him, the creation of the alliance may be poorly perceived by the mediators for the Karabakh settlement.

However, according to Manoyan, the mediators should understand that this step cannot be constantly postponed, and it is also wrong to say that one should wait for the right moment, however, there were such convenient moments, one of them was the Azerbaijani aggression during April war in 2016.

“But we have no right to blame others, if we ourselves do not show determination. It is clear that the pressure will be. Such a step will be only in defense of the rights of the population of Artsakh, but it will also substantiate legal issues that we did not even raise a decade ago - for example, why Armenian soldiers are on the contact line. Now the situation has changed,” he said.