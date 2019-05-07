News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 07
USD
481.29
EUR
538.8
RUB
7.39
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.29
EUR
538.8
RUB
7.39
Show news feed
US Congressmen urge Trump to recognize Armenian Genocide
US Congressmen urge Trump to recognize Armenian Genocide
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

US congressmen sent a letter to the US President Donald Trump and urged him to recognize the Armenian Genocide, the Armenian Assembly of America (AAA) reported

According to the source, the initiator of the resolution is US Congressman Jackie Speier (D-CA), while the letter is signed by 28 Members of Congress, including the Caucus leadership: Reps. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-NJ), Peter King (R-NY), and Adam Schiff (D-CA).

"The Armenian Assembly applauds Congresswoman Jackie Speier for spearheading this initiative and the bipartisan support from the Armenian Caucus Members," stated Assembly Executive Director Bryan Ardouny. "We appreciate the continued efforts to unequivocally affirm the Armenian Genocide, especially given the alarming statement by Turkey's authoritarian leader that the relocation of Armenians in 1915 was 'reasonable.' The mass deportation of an entire race is never reasonable - not 104 years ago and not today," he added.

“We want to express our disappointment that your statement did not directly acknowledge the Armenian Genocide as President Ronald Reagan did during his presidency. However, there is no wrong day to recognize the Armenian Genocide. We hope you will consider future opportunities to pay fitting tribute to the memory of those targeted for their faith, those who perished and those who survived, as well as to the brave men and women in our military, who continue to proudly serve our country and defend our most cherished ideals and freedoms,” the letter to President Trump read.

The letter also references the heroic efforts of Major General James G. Harbord, General John J. Pershing's Chief of Staff during World War I, who, at the direction of President Woodrow Wilson, led an American Military Mission to Armenia in 1919.

As reported earlier, the U.S. President Donald Trump issued a statement on the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day once again avoiding the word “genocide”.

“Today, we commemorate the Meds Yeghern and honor the memory of those who suffered in one of the worst mass atrocities of the 20th century.  Beginning in 1915, one and a half million Armenians were deported, massacred, or marched to their deaths in the final years of the Ottoman Empire.  On this day of remembrance, we again join the Armenian community in America and around the world in mourning the many lives lost,” the statement said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian parliamentary speaker receives Vice-President of Czech Senate
The Armenian and Czech parliamentarians talked about the cooperation in a...
 Armenian ambassador on Erdogan's statements during OSCE session
The ambassador noted that the Turkish president’s statement attests to the intention to...
 Mnatsakanyan: It’s for Israel to decide whether they want to recognize Armenian Genocide
It is not about Armenia, it is about Israel…
 Armenian and Jewish peoples continue to confront perilous trends in justification of crimes, FM Mnatsakanyan says
The Armenian official issued a message to an Armenian Genocide 104th anniversary event organized at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem…
 Photo exhibition on Irish High Crosses and Armenian khachkars opens in Dublin
The exhibition coincides with the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide...
 Marek Benda: Armenian Genocide victims should never be forgotten
Czech MPs visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos