US Congressmen urge Trump to recognize Armenian Genocide

US congressmen sent a letter to the US President Donald Trump and urged him to recognize the Armenian Genocide, the Armenian Assembly of America (AAA) reported.

According to the source, the initiator of the resolution is US Congressman Jackie Speier (D-CA), while the letter is signed by 28 Members of Congress, including the Caucus leadership: Reps. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-NJ), Peter King (R-NY), and Adam Schiff (D-CA).

"The Armenian Assembly applauds Congresswoman Jackie Speier for spearheading this initiative and the bipartisan support from the Armenian Caucus Members," stated Assembly Executive Director Bryan Ardouny. "We appreciate the continued efforts to unequivocally affirm the Armenian Genocide, especially given the alarming statement by Turkey's authoritarian leader that the relocation of Armenians in 1915 was 'reasonable.' The mass deportation of an entire race is never reasonable - not 104 years ago and not today," he added.

“We want to express our disappointment that your statement did not directly acknowledge the Armenian Genocide as President Ronald Reagan did during his presidency. However, there is no wrong day to recognize the Armenian Genocide. We hope you will consider future opportunities to pay fitting tribute to the memory of those targeted for their faith, those who perished and those who survived, as well as to the brave men and women in our military, who continue to proudly serve our country and defend our most cherished ideals and freedoms,” the letter to President Trump read.

The letter also references the heroic efforts of Major General James G. Harbord, General John J. Pershing's Chief of Staff during World War I, who, at the direction of President Woodrow Wilson, led an American Military Mission to Armenia in 1919.

As reported earlier, the U.S. President Donald Trump issued a statement on the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day once again avoiding the word “genocide”.

“Today, we commemorate the Meds Yeghern and honor the memory of those who suffered in one of the worst mass atrocities of the 20th century. Beginning in 1915, one and a half million Armenians were deported, massacred, or marched to their deaths in the final years of the Ottoman Empire. On this day of remembrance, we again join the Armenian community in America and around the world in mourning the many lives lost,” the statement said.