New details on Armenia’s Armavir road tragedy: Casualties were young couple

New details have been ascertained in connection with the tragic road accident and ensuing explosion and fire in Armenia’s Armavir Province, on May 5.

According to shamshyan.com, police and investigators have determined the identities of the two casualties of this incident. They are Karen Sargsyan, 26, a resident of Armavir town, and Karine Ginosyan, 28, a resident of Metsamor town. The young couple was living together for a long time, but they had not legally married yet.

As reported earlier, at 12am on May 5, the 911 emergency hotline received a report that a vehicle loaded with compressed natural gas (CNG) cylinders was on fire in Armavir Province.

It was found out that a truck loaded with CNG cylinders and a car had collided on the Yerevan-Armavir motorway.

As a result of the collision, the CNG cylinders had fallen into the road, and one of them had exploded and caught fire.

The fire was extinguished at 1:20am.

Both vehicles, however, were completely destroyed by the fire.

The burned body of an unidentified person was found at the crash site, and an incomplete—or parts of a—burned body were found in the field nearby.