Ministry of High-Tech Industry to be established in Armenia

The Ministry of High Technologies and Industry, which was proposed to be created, was renamed the Ministry of High-Tech Industry, said Justice Minister Artak Zeynalyan on Tuesday.
According to the minister, the functions of the same ministry were supplemented by the functions of international cooperation in the military industry, since it will be engaged in the modernization of the military-industrial complex in terms of creating and promoting products on foreign markets.
“The next amendment, which was made before the second reading, is that the post of High Commissioner for Diaspora, in fact, was at the discretion. Certain criteria are also established for the appointment of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs. According to this package of bills, the post of High Commissioner for Diaspora can be held by a person with a higher education at least 25 years old, who speaks both Armenian and at least two foreign languages,” he noted.
As reported earlier, the new Armenian Government plans to reduce ministries, bringing their number from 17 to 12. As a result of this optimization, many officials will be unemployed.