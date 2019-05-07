News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 07
USD
481.64
EUR
539.53
RUB
7.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.64
EUR
539.53
RUB
7.38
Show news feed
Analyst: Armenia, Artsakh need to start process of deep integration
Analyst: Armenia, Artsakh need to start process of deep integration
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) need to start a process of deep integration. This is what member of the Group for Alternative Projects initiative Vahe Hovhannisyan declared in his speech at the “Armenia-Artsakh Strategic Alliance” forum taking place in Stepanakert today and organized by the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party.

“People usually see what they want to see in documents. I see deep integration of Armenia and Artsakh. If we see this, this deserves to be commended. If we just see a document that everyone will forget after it is signed, this will be a pity. Is there deep integration between Armenia and Artsakh? No, there is no deep integration,” Hovhannisyan stated.

He also asked if Armenia is ready for the progressive world. “There are a lot of resources, and Armenia has to be able to use them. The Diaspora also needs to be integrated. Artsakh needs new windows for opportunities, and those windows can only be created through Armenia and the Diaspora,” Vahe Hovhannisyan stated, adding that Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora equally need integration.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Bright Armenia faction secretary on Artsakh's return to negotiating table
Yes, there are objectives, but we shouldn’t simply state them in...
 Karabakh MOD: Exchange of fire increased on border with Azerbaijan
All encroachments [by Azerbaijan] will be stopped promptly and appropriately…
 Artsakh Ombudsman: Artsakh and Armenian ultimate goal is reunification
“The Alliance is not a goal, but a tool to achieve the goals….
 Armenian politician: There will not be peace through negotiations
Today, we are living in a world where there is no...
 Former ARF-D Bureau representative on Artsakh and war
Today, everyone predicts danger, and this is why the...
 ARF: It is time to conclude Armenia-Artsakh strategic alliance
“But we have no right to blame others…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos