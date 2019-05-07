Analyst: Armenia, Artsakh need to start process of deep integration

Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) need to start a process of deep integration. This is what member of the Group for Alternative Projects initiative Vahe Hovhannisyan declared in his speech at the “Armenia-Artsakh Strategic Alliance” forum taking place in Stepanakert today and organized by the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party.

“People usually see what they want to see in documents. I see deep integration of Armenia and Artsakh. If we see this, this deserves to be commended. If we just see a document that everyone will forget after it is signed, this will be a pity. Is there deep integration between Armenia and Artsakh? No, there is no deep integration,” Hovhannisyan stated.

He also asked if Armenia is ready for the progressive world. “There are a lot of resources, and Armenia has to be able to use them. The Diaspora also needs to be integrated. Artsakh needs new windows for opportunities, and those windows can only be created through Armenia and the Diaspora,” Vahe Hovhannisyan stated, adding that Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora equally need integration.