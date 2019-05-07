News
Prosperous Armenia Party to vote against proposed structure of government
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) will vote against the new government structure which the executive power has proposed.

“Prosperous Armenia” National Assembly faction member Naira Zohrabyan noted the aforementioned at Tuesday’s NA session, and during the second-reading debates on the package of bills on making amendments and addenda to the law on the structure and activities of the country’s government and to the attached laws.

She stated that their position on this matter has not changed over this period of time. The PAP MP stressed that she sees no logic in joining the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Education and Science as well as the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs.

With the abovemantioned package of bills, the new government of Armenia plans to reduce the number of ministries from the current 17 down to 12.
