Armenia’s Pashinyan: We can carry out truly major economic breakthrough

YEREVAN. – We are in a very good starting position now and can carry out a truly major economic breakthrough. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday stated this during his visit to the Public Radio of Armenia, and on the occasion of Radio Day.

In his words, the key and global issues of Armenia are linked to a growth in economic opportunities, prosperity, and income in the country.

“Steps have been made in that direction, and will be made [also] in the future,” he added. “This year, we plan over $100mn capital spending which, according to our calculation, shall be a stimulus for the [country’s] economy.

“Thank God, the economic activity index is in a quite stable, acceptable situation. Now our key task is to stimulate the [country’s] economy through large-scale, capital investments.”

And asked whether practical steps have been taken towards the economic revolution in Armenia, the PM responded as follows: “We can record that the first most active phase of the economic revolution has success.”