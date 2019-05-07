My Step Alliance to vote for proposed structure of Armenia government

YEREVAN. – The institute of “super ministry,” which has been severely criticized in the past, will not be in Armenia.
National Assembly (NA) Vice President Alen Simonyan from the ruling My Step Alliance said the abovementioned at Tuesday’s NA session, and during the second-reading debates on the package of bills on making amendments and addenda to the law on the structure and activities of the country’s government and to the attached laws.
In particular, Simonyan assured that the system will definitely change in Armenia.
“The Prime Minister [Nikol Pashinyan] himself also has said that,” the parliament vice speaker added. “The My Step Alliance [NA faction] will vote for this legislative initiative proposed by the government.”
As reported earlier, with the abovementioned package of bills, the new government of Armenia plans to reduce the number of ministries from the current 17 down to 12.