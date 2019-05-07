Former ARF-D Bureau representative on Artsakh and war

Today, everyone predicts danger, and this is why the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party has organized this forum. This is what former representative of the ARF-D Bureau Hrant Markarian stated in the beginning of his speech at the Armenia-Artsakh Strategic Alliance Forum taking place in Stepanakert today.

“The danger is that some Armenians believe Artsakh is a burden and that it is necessary to lift that burden as soon as possible,” Hrant Markarian said, adding that there are also people who believe Artsakh is an opportunity and a signal for Armenians to become strong.

“Artsakh will help us develop Armenian economy and liberate Gandzak and Nakhichevan. Artsakh is a vital necessity for Armenia’s existence. We can enhance the country, but we can’t do it by making concessions. Even the smallest concession will lead us to perdition. This doesn’t mean we shouldn’t negotiate. Even if Azerbaijan makes a concession, we must realize that this conflict is eternal,” Hrant Markarian said, adding that all Armenians need to unite as one, become organized and win this battle for existence, even if it takes centuries.

“Recently, top government officials said each family needs to send a son to the army, if we want a war. They shouldn’t intimidate the people like that. They should understand that the homeland is more important than anything else,” Hrant Markarian said.

He is certain that the Armenian people must become organized and constantly undergo training by creating reserve military formations so that they are ready for war.