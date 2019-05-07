Turkish opposition not going to boycott re-election of Istanbul mayor

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (NPP) of Turkey announced its intention to take part in the re-election of Istanbul mayor. The corresponding statement was made on Tuesday by the chair of the Independent Labor Party, Kemal Kemal Kilicdaroglu, TASS reported.
According to him, they will bring democracy to their country.
The new municipal elections in Istanbul will be held on June 23. The Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a statement in which it rejected any criticism in connection with this decision and called for respect for it.
According to official data, Imamoglu was ahead of Yildirim, gaining 4,171 million votes in the March 31 elections. For the first time since 2002, the AKP lost in the municipal elections in Istanbul, the mayor of which Erdogan was from 1994 to 1998.