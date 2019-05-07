Missing man, 79, found dead in Armenia canal

An elderly man’s dead body was found Tuesday in a canal, in Ararat Province of Armenia.
At around 11am, the prefect of Jrashen village reported to police that there was a man’s dead body in the Artashat main canal, which passes through this village.
According to shamshyan.com, rescuers arrived at the scene, and they brought the body out of the canal with ropes.
Those assembled at the scene were saying that this person was Shahen Gabulyan, 79, who was declared missing and being searched for by capital city Yerevan police.
A forensic medical examination of the body has been ordered.
According to preliminary information, there are no traces of violence on the body.