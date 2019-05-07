Armenia PM on relations with Putin and money spent for velvet revolution

We spent nearly $200,000 dollars for our revolution. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in an exclusive interview with the Russian RBK.
“Our revolution was the victory of romanticism over pragmatism,” Nikol Pashinyan said, adding that he has great relations with Putin. Director of the RBK Ilya Doronov posted a video announcing about his interview with Pashinyan. The announcement was as follows: “This year marks the first anniversary of the velvet revolution that took place in Armenia. The Prime Minister and I took a walk in Yerevan and talked about how it all happened and what has changed over the past year.”