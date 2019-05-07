Bright Armenia faction on Artsakh presidents' letter to Armenian Prosecutor General

Anyone can give guarantees, even MPs and incumbent and former presidents of countries. The Prosecutor General will consider the letter and reply. This is what head of the Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Edmon Marukyan told journalists at the National Assembly today, touching upon the fact that incumbent and former Presidents of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Bako Sahakyan and Arkadi Ghukasyan have addressed a letter to Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan with the request to change the preventive measure against second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan.
When asked if the presidents of Artsakh have the right to address the Prosecutor General of Armenia with such an issue, Marukyan said the following: “As a lawyer, I can say that there is a guarantee institution. They can guarantee that the accused-on-trial won’t impede the trial by being in liberty and will appear when summoned.”
Marukyan didn't rule out the fact that the letter is an expression of support to Robert Kocharyan.