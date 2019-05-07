Karabakh Defense Army commander addresses operative-tactical situation on border

Today, within the scope of the events dedicated to the three celebrations of May, Minister of Defense of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), Commander of the Defense Army, Major General Karen Abrahamyan and Minister of Culture, Youth Affairs and Tourism Lernik Hovhannisyan met with the participants of the “Following the Traces of Heroes” lesson/campaign during which the army commander attached importance to the conduct of such events and touched upon the historical significance of the Liberation of Shushi.
That same day, according to tradition, the army commander and the minister of education, science and sport held a lesson on courage at Artsakh State University.
Artsakh’s defense minister presented the symbol of the three celebrations of May, touched upon the lessons of the victories and talked about the creation and functioning of the Defense Army. In response to the attendees’ questions, Karen Abrahamyan touched upon the operative-tactical situation on the border and the complex processes unfolding in the defense sector.