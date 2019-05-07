News
Juncker urges EU member states to be even more ‘ambitious’
Juncker urges EU member states to be even more ‘ambitious’
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The head of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, called on the EU member states to discuss priorities for the upcoming five-year period, to act more ambitiously than ever before, strengthening the EU’s global role, EU’s press service reported

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said: “When I took office, I said it was our last chance to show Europeans that their Union works for them. I have spent the last five years working tirelessly to deliver on the promises we made. In some areas, I believe we have surpassed expectations, in others, we may have fallen short of them. But I believe we have always acted where it counts the most. Now the EU must look forward, learning from our experiences and building on its successes. We must be even more ambitious and focused than ever before.”

On Thursday, informal talks in the format of 27 countries will take place in Romania, at the end of which the leaders should agree on a “draft” of the future strategic agenda until 2024.
